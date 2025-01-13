Fire-ravaged Los Angeles area braces for more high winds as "Particularly Dangerous Situation" alert is issued

A week after some of California's most destructive wildfires erupted, the Southern California region is preparing for a new "Particularly Dangerous Situation."

The National Weather Service has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, that will be in effect until noon on Wednesday. Damaging northeast to east winds with low humidity levels will peak Tuesday heading into Wednesday.

Monterey County firefighters clear shrubbery around Brentwood residences on Jan. 11, 2025, as the Palisades Fire grows closer. Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

This type of red flag warning is a relatively rare advisory that the National Weather Service issues in extreme cases.

"Areas in the red flag warning (especially during the PDS time frame) will have a high risk for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting," the NWS said.

Wind gusts are expected to reach between 55 and 70 mph.

A high wind warning has also been issued until noon on Wednesday. Areas like Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Malibu Coast, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

Powerful winds could blow down trees and cause power lines to fall. Weather officials suggest residents secure outdoor objects and avoid travel in high-profile vehicles during strong gusts.

The NWS warns that even though weaker winds are expected there is still extreme fire danger.

The NWS offers tips for residents:

Do NOT do anything that could spark a fire

Have multiple ways to receive evacuation information

Develop a wildfire action plan

Last week's "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm helped spread the Palisades and Eaton fires, which forced thousands of evacuation orders. Strong wind gusts carried embers, igniting new hot spots that threatened homes and other structures.

Weather officials said during the peak of the windstorm, gusts were between 80 and 100 mph.

More than 10,000 structures were destroyed between the two fires and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reports 24 deaths.