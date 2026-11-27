A fire outside of a downtown Los Angeles parking lot damaged several LA Unified School District buses on Friday morning.

The LA Fire Department said it started in the 700 block of 14th St. at around 6 a.m. Video of the aftermath showed several burned pop-up canopies and racks of clothes from an apparent homeless encampment. Firefighters believe garbage caught on fire and spread to the nearby buses.

LA Unified said the flames damaged five buses, but no one was injured. Footage showed that the fire charred the rear of the buses, which were parked next to a chain-link fence adjacent to the apparent encampment.

School officials don't expect the fire to impact the district's operations or student transportation.