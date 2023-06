Fire erupts at vacant, single-family home in Westlake District

Fire erupts at vacant, single-family home in Westlake District

Fire erupts at vacant, single-family home in Westlake District

Firefighters battled a raging fire in the Westlake District.

The fire erupted at a vacant, single-family home in the 200 block of N. Dillon Street on Saturday night.

It is unclear what started the fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.