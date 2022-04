CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 18 AM Edition)

A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning.

The blaze erupted sometime before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and San Julien Avenue.

Sky2 was over the scene as Los Angeles Fire Department crews worked to extinguish the large flames.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire was unknown.