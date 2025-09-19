Fire crews battle flames at East Hollywood business college building
Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a fire at the Hubbard College of Administration building in East Hollywood.
The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. as heavy smoke billowed from the windows of the Vermont Avenue building.
A little over 100 firefighters responded to "heavy fire in one third-floor room in the northeast corner" of the private school building, LAFD said.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.