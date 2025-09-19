Fire crews battle flames at East Hollywood business college building

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a fire at the Hubbard College of Administration building in East Hollywood.

The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. as heavy smoke billowed from the windows of the Vermont Avenue building.

A little over 100 firefighters responded to "heavy fire in one third-floor room in the northeast corner" of the private school building, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Crews work to put out a third-floor fire in the Hubbard College of Administration building. KCAL News