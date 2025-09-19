Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews battle flames at East Hollywood business college building

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a fire at the Hubbard College of Administration building in East Hollywood.

The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. as heavy smoke billowed from the windows of the Vermont Avenue building.

A little over 100 firefighters responded to "heavy fire in one third-floor room in the northeast corner" of the private school building, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

screenshot-2025-09-19-101138.png
Crews work to put out a third-floor fire in the Hubbard College of Administration building. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue