Fire destroys restaurant in Torrance strip mall

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze Monday morning that gutted Texas Loosey's saloon in a Torrance strip mall.

Torrance firefighters along with neighboring jurisdictions responded to the fire around 2 a.m. at 22252 Palos Verdes Blvd., according to Torrance police Lt. F. Ahmad.

It took crews around two hours to get the flames under control and it appeared that firefighters were still working on some hot spots inside the building.

Video from the scene showed flames damaging a dental practice in the mall as well. No injuries were reported.

Torrance police officers are blocking traffic in the area. Southbound traffic on Palos Verdes Boulevard is shut down at Sepulveda Boulevard and northbound traffic is shut down at Linda Drive.