Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.

The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.

moreno-valley-construction-fire.jpg
(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures.

"We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.

No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:25 AM

