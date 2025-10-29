Fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds, heat persist

Fire danger continues to affect areas of Southern California as Santa Ana winds and hot temperatures affect the region on Wednesday.

Weather officials say wind gusts in the Santa Susana Mountains, Western San Gabriel Mountains and southeastern Ventura County Valleys could get wind gusts between 25 and 45 mph. Humidity levels will only be between 5 and 15% which will create very dry conditions.

A National Weather Service red flag warning and heat advisory will be in effect until the evening. A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will also be in effect through the rest of the day for all communities.

The NWS urges residents to use extreme caution with any potential ignition sources that could spark a fire. They also urge residents to stay alert to the forecast and follow any instructions from emergency officials.

The NWS also predicts that temperatures could be near records again, like they were on Tuesday. Temperatures in the valleys and coastal communities will be in the upper 80s and 90s.

By the weekend, conditions should begin to level out and even cool down a few degrees by next week.