Fire damages apartment building in Pico-Union area

A fire damaged a two-story residential building in the Pico-Union area Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around12:45 p.m. in the triplex in the 1400 block of South Burlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The flames, which burned through the roof of the building, were extinguished in about 26 minutes, the LAFD reported.

The cause for the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it may be related to a "roofing operation."