Fire burns Tarzana apartment building, 4 people rescued

Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday, but firefighters extinguished the blazes in less than 30 minutes.

The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters rescued two children and two adults down a ladder raised by the firefighting unit, Stewart continued.

The department dispatched 55 firefighters to the scene who extinguished the flames in about 23 minutes, Stewart said.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fires remained under investigation.