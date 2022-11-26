Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burns Tarzana apartment building, 4 people rescued

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday, but firefighters extinguished the blazes in less than 30 minutes.

The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters rescued two children and two adults down a ladder raised by the firefighting unit, Stewart continued.

The department dispatched 55 firefighters to the scene who extinguished the flames in about 23 minutes, Stewart said.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fires remained under investigation.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.