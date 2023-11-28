Find your cause for Giving Tuesday and make sure it's legitimate

As we play retail's holiday shopping game with a Black Friday kick-off, continuing throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, we land on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Giving Tuesday started a decade ago, falling on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and while it's great to give year-round, the designated day can help spark the giving trend for those who haven't made it a habit – and it's not all about money, donating time is also part of the day's intent.

While there is not a dollar baseline amount for Giving Tuesday, it's still important to find out where your donation is going and how your money is distributed within that organization.

Brian Levy, of BML Wealth Management, said in the last decade, just over $3 billion has been committed to different charities and organizations on Giving Tuesday.

Levy advised picking a cause that is meaningful to you, then thoroughly investigate the charity or organization of choice before giving your hard-earned dollars.

Ensure the organization is a 501(c)(3), and Schwab MoneyWise recommends the sites charitywatch.org and charitynavigator.org for help.

Charity Watch calls itself America's charity watchdog organization and lists organizations on their website alphabetically with graded ratings -- for the most part ranging from B to A+ -- with one part of the grade based on the amount of funds spent on programs relative to overhead.

Schwab MoneyWise also recommends to steer clear of organizations that spend less than 60% of donations on directly serving their cause.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned of Giving Tuesday charity scams. When telemarketers call, he said not to fall for pressure tactics or threats. "Remember, you have the right to decline a donation request and can hang up," Bonta wrote in an advisory. He also said to be aware of websites and emails that use slightly different web addresses, URLs, or email addresses in order to appear to be a legitimate charity.

There is an official Registry of Charitable Trusts registry search tool, which allows a search of a registry's database and can verify if a charitable organization or fundraiser has complied with the Attorney General's registration and reporting requirements.

While any dollar amount, even $10 can help, there are other valuable ways to give. Consider donating blood, helping with holiday toy drives, donating clothes, and looking for organizations that request volunteer hours.

And if you believe that a charity or fundraiser is fraudulent, the Attorney General is asking to report it immediately at oag.ca.gov/charities/complaints.