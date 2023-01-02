Final preparations underway ahead of 134th Rose Parade

Just hours remain until the world's most famous parade returns to Pasadena, when thousands of fans will flood the streets to witness the 134th occurrence of the Rose Parade.

The tradition continues its historic run on Monday, January 2, instead of its traditional spot on New Year's Day, due to that day falling on a Sunday this year.

However, Sunday did mark judgment day for the massive and elaborate floats, every square inch of which is covered in all natural materials that include flowers, leaves, seeds or bark.

Float designers had just about a week to bring their designs to life, beginning on Dec. 27. More than 500 volunteers are said to have assisted with the floats this year.

At Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale, where many of the floats are put together, judges and spectators gathered for an early look at the floats before the parade kicks off at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

The awards will be given out during the parade itself, based on design, entertainment value and presentation. In all, 24 awards will be given out amongst the 35 floats in the parade.

After judging, floats were lined up outside of the warehouse at around 4 p.m. to begin the trip to Pasadena, escorted by California Highway Patrol.

With the floats ready to run and the Colorado Boulevard all set to host the majority of the 5 and one-half mile parade route, spectators began to camp out in hopes of grabbing one of the best viewing spots for the show.

While Colorado Blvd. remained open until 11 p.m., preventing fans from getting as close as they'll be able to during the parade, plenty were still getting set up as soon as possible beginning at noon on Sunday, when city officials allowed the flood gates to open.

Parade officials had barricades at the ready, both to prevent bystanders from running into the parade route and keep drivers from accidentally, or intentionally, doing the same.

Campers are allowed to bring small barbecues, but not bonfires, even with icy temperatures sitting over the Southland Sunday evening. They were also discouraged from bringing pets — though not forbidden — and in a stark contrast from recent years, no one is required to wear a mask or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend.