Final Four teams for March Madness 2024 are now locked in. Here's who will compete to play in the championship.
The second weekend of March Madness is in the books, as the original field of 68 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament has been cut down to the Final Four.
Two of the four No. 1 seeds have made it all the way to Arizona, where the last three games will be played, but with each coming from a different side of the bracket, there's no guarantee a No. 1 seed will make it to the championship game. The No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack, a team that almost missed out on the tournament altogether, continued its Cinderella run through the tournament.
Who are the Final Four teams for March Madness 2024?
- No. 1 seed Connecticut Huskies
- No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide
- No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack
- No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers
What are the Final Four matchups?
- No. 1 seed University of Connecticut Huskies vs. No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide
- No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack
Which team is the lowest seed in the 2024 Final Four?
- The lowest seeded team remaining is the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack.
When are the Final Four games?
- Both Final Four games will be played Saturday, April 6, 2024.
Where are the Final Four games?
- The 2024 Final Four and National Championship will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix.
How to watch the Final Four games
- The Final Four games will be broadcast on TBS.
What teams were in the Elite Eight?
- University of Connecticut Huskies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Duke Blue Devils
- North Carolina State Wolfpack
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Clemson Tigers
What teams were in the Sweet 16?
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Iowa State Cyclones
- NC State Wolfpack
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Arizona Wildcats
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Creighton Bluejays
- Duke Blue Devils
- Clemson Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Houston Cougars
- University of Connecticut Huskies