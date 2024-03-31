Final Four teams for March Madness 2024 are now locked in. Here's who will compete to play in the championship.

The second weekend of March Madness is in the books, as the original field of 68 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament has been cut down to the Final Four.

Two of the four No. 1 seeds have made it all the way to Arizona, where the last three games will be played, but with each coming from a different side of the bracket, there's no guarantee a No. 1 seed will make it to the championship game. The No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack, a team that almost missed out on the tournament altogether, continued its Cinderella run through the tournament.

Who are the Final Four teams for March Madness 2024?

No. 1 seed Connecticut Huskies

No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack

No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers

What are the Final Four matchups?

No. 1 seed University of Connecticut Huskies vs. No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack

Which team is the lowest seed in the 2024 Final Four?

The lowest seeded team remaining is the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack.

When are the Final Four games?

Both Final Four games will be played Saturday, April 6, 2024

Where are the Final Four games?

The 2024 Final Four and National Championship will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix.

How to watch the Final Four games

The Final Four games will be broadcast on TBS

What teams were in the Elite Eight?

University of Connecticut Huskies

Alabama Crimson Tide

Duke Blue Devils

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Purdue Boilermakers

Tennessee Volunteers

Illinois Fighting Illini

Clemson Tigers

What teams were in the Sweet 16?

North Carolina Tar Heels

Iowa State Cyclones

NC State Wolfpack

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Arizona Wildcats

Illinois Fighting Illini

Tennessee Volunteers

Purdue Boilermakers

Marquette Golden Eagles

Creighton Bluejays

Duke Blue Devils

Clemson Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide

San Diego State Aztecs

Houston Cougars

University of Connecticut Huskies