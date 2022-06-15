Filipino family taunted, attacked after being rear-ended in North Hollywood drive-thru

A Filipino family says they are still traumatized after being mocked and attacked last month in the drive-thru of a McDonald's in North Hollywood.

Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, were in the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Victory Boulevard on May 13 when a Jeep bumped them from behind. The two women called 911 and Roque's father for help.

"I didn't even know him and we [were not] not doing anything," said Nerissa.

CBSLA

The driver of the Jeep drove by them at least twice, taunting them in a mock Asian accent and saying, "You're so Asian" and "I kill you" through open windows.

"Definitely threatening to kill us," said Patricia. "Honestly, I thought it was going to end with that."

When Roque's father, Gabriel, arrived, the incident escalated into a physical altercation. Then, the suspect appeared to grab Nerissa's neck.

"It traumatized us," said Nerissa.

When Gabriel Roque tried to stop the Jeep's driver from opening the door of the women's car, he was punched and fell to the ground. Video of the altercation shows the family and bystanders trying to restrain the man.

"I'm afraid to go out," said Nerissa. "I'm afraid to go out [and] I keep telling my daughter to lock the door."

Nerissa Roque says the man hit her in the chest, and Gabriel Roque suffered a broken rib in the fracas.

The Jeep's driver, identified later as 31-year-old Nicholas Weber, was arrested by the LAPD on suspicion of battery and assault with serious bodily injury. He was scheduled to be arraigned on June 8, but failed to appear, and the case is currently in warrant status.

While interviewing the family's attorney, a woman approached the CBSLA crew and spat at the camera.