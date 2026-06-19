U.S. Soccer House hosting one of many Los Angeles watch parties for Team USA-Australia showdown

The U.S. Soccer House is one of many places across Los Angeles County hosting FIFA World Cup watch parties for the Team USA-Australia showdown on Friday.

After their thrilling opening match win against Paraguay last week, U.S. soccer fans have anxiously awaited the next match in the group stage to see if they'll advance to the knockout rounds.

Friday's game is scheduled for 12 p.m. PDT, with Team USA facing off against Australia at Seattle Stadium, normally known as Lumen Field. Australia is also coming off a first-match win following their 2-0 victory over Turkey.

Along with the U.S. Soccer House, which is located at 57 Windward Avenue in Venice, venues around LA County are welcoming fans to watch the game.

How to watch Team USA-Australia in Los Angeles

LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration in Long Beach

Pine Avenue and Broadway

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LAFC Summer of Soccer Celebration

Santa Monica Brew Works at 1920 Colorado Avenue, Suite C

12 p.m. to game end

Kick It In The Park

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center at 2551 Motor Avenue

Green Meadows Recreation Center at 431 E. 89th Street

El Sereno Recreation Center at 4721 Klamath Street

The Original Farmers Market at 6333 W. Third Street

Lucky Baldwins in Pasadena

17 South Raymond Avenue in Pasadena

12 p.m. until last match of Friday ends

Getty Center Soccer Watch Party