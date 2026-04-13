Fiery single-car crash in Anaheim leaves 2 dead

A solo-car crash in Anaheim left two people dead early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The Anaheim Police Department said it received reports of a crash and a car on fire at 12:37 a.m. on Katella Avenue near the off-ramp for the 57 Freeway, located near Angel Stadium and the Honda Center.

Upon arrival, authorities found two people inside the burning vehicle, a Jeep SUV. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. They're yet to be identified publicly.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional details were immediately made available.