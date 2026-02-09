Watch CBS News
Fiery Los Angeles crash involving Tesla leaves 3 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
Austin Turner

CBS LA

A fiery crash involving a Tesla has left three people injured in Los Angeles on Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash was reported around 7:46 a.m. in the area of Nordhoff and Bahama streets in Winnetka.

The Tesla caught fire after the driver crashed into a tree, the LAPD confirmed. The blaze was quickly extinguished by first responders.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the charred sedan surrounded by fire crews with significant wreckage in the immediate vicinity.

A total of three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, and it's not yet clear if all three were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.

