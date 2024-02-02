Fiery high-speed crash kills 2 on 105 Freeway in South LA

Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Friday morning.

Investigators say the crash might've been the result of street racing.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Crenshaw Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car appeared to have drifted across traffic lanes before the vehicle traveled up an embankment, hit a tree and caught fire.

When crews arrived to the scene they found a mangled car completely engulfed with flames.

The two victims who died in the crash have not been identified.

Multiple eastbound lanes were closed on the 105 Freeway while crews investigated the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.