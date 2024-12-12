Watch CBS News
Several lanes closed on northbound 605 after fiery crash in City of Industry

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Several lanes of the northbound 605 Freeway at the eastbound 60 Freeway in the City of Industry are closed after a fiery crash involving a big rig Thursday morning.

Cal Trans issued a Sig Alert around 4:15 a.m. after fuel from the vehicles began spilling onto the roadway. The right two lanes and transitions to the east and westbound 60 Freeway are closed. 

The lane closures have caused traffic to back up for several miles. 

A fire exploded after a big rig and vehicle crashed on the northbound 605 in the City of Industry. The crash prompted a Sig Alert on Dec. 12.  KCAL News

Members from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the crash at 3:20 a.m. Crews worked to put out flames. The driver of the big rig was transported to the hospital.

The CHP said the freeway will remain closed for a few hours as they work to clear the roadway and remove the vehicles.

A crash involving a big rig and vehicle spilled fuel on the northbound 605 Freeway in the City of Industry.  OnSceneTV

They urge drivers to move through the area with caution and expect delays.

There is no immediate information on the condition of the drivers. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

