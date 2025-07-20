4 confirmed dead after fiery crash on 605 Freeway in Norwalk, forcing closures

At least four people were killed in a fiery crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 12:53 a.m. on the Firestone Boulevard onramp on the southbound 605. A Toyota Prius was struck in the HOV lane, causing multiple vehicles to collide.

Authorities said the Prius burst into flames.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP confirmed. It's not yet clear if all four were inside the Prius, or if drivers or passengers in other vehicles were killed.

Two more people were transported to a local hospital with injuries. One of them was transported in critical condition, while the other had minor injuries. The current condition of the critical patient remains unknown as of Sunday morning.

It's not yet clear what caused the initial crash. Officials didn't state whether alcohol or drug use is believed to be a factor.

All southbound lanes of the 605 remained closed as of 7 a.m. Sunday between Firestone and Rosecrans Avenue. It's not yet clear when they'll reopen.

No additional details were immediately made available.