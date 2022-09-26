Watch CBS News
Female students on Santa Monica College campus warned of sexual predator on the loose

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Female students at Santa Monica College are being warned Monday to be on the lookout for a sexual predator that is currently at large.

The warning was issued by campus police on Thursday saying a report was received about a man befriending female students in an outdoor seating area south of Drescher Hall.

After befriending the women, the suspect would lure his victims off campus and sexually assault them, campus police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds, with short black hair.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 310-434-4300.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 8:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

