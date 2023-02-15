Watch CBS News
Female hiker and dog rescued in Sylmar by firefighters

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

A female hiker was rescued with her pet dog by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters Tuesday, according to LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart. 

The 57-year-old woman was rescued with non-life-threatening injuries around 4:51 p.m. at 13000 W. Sayre St. in Sylmar. 

LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoisting operation for the patient. One of the rescuers walked the dog part way down to firefighters making their way to the location on foot, firefighters added. 

The original 9-1-1 call was received around 4:18 p.m.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 5:06 PM

