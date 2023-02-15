Female hiker and dog rescued in Sylmar by firefighters

A female hiker was rescued with her pet dog by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters Tuesday, according to LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

The 57-year-old woman was rescued with non-life-threatening injuries around 4:51 p.m. at 13000 W. Sayre St. in Sylmar.

LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoisting operation for the patient. One of the rescuers walked the dog part way down to firefighters making their way to the location on foot, firefighters added.

The original 9-1-1 call was received around 4:18 p.m.