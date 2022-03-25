Felon on parole for gun convictions arrested for firearms possession

Oxnard Police Department's gang unit arrested three men during a traffic stop and found a fully automatic handgun.

This was the fire police confiscated from the arrest. (Credit: Oxnard PD)

According to police Victor Aguirre, 25, Angel Carrillo, 25 and Marco Cerda, 22, are all documented gang members. The suspects' vehicle was pulled over at about 8 p.m. on March 24 near Kamala And East Street. During the traffic stop officers learned that Cerda and Carrillo had warrants out for their arrests while Aguirre was on parole for six prior firearms convictions.

The police searched the vehicle and found a Glock handgun illegally modified for fully-automatic fire with two 29-round magazines fully loaded. Aguirre was arrested for being a felon in possession of a dangerous assault weapon and other firearms charges.