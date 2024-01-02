Orange County hospitals busy with sick patients

Feeling ill after the holidays? You are not alone. Orange County hospitals were swamped with sick patients Tuesday.

"Usually the first business day after the holidays is even busier than we usually are," said Dr. Jim Keany of Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

Doctors said mingling during the holidays can spread respiratory illnesses, particularly influenza, COVID, and RSV. If a person is having trouble breathing or can't eat or drink, it's time to visit the emergency room, Dr. Keany added.

Those with illnesses are advised to stay warm as another cold storm is expected to drop temperatures and possibly some rain in Southern California on Wednesday, with several inches of snow anticipated in higher mountain elevations.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 3 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

Forecasters said "moderate" snow is anticipated in the advisory area, with higher mountain elevations possibly receiving as much as 8 inches.

"There is a 30 percent chance of 1- to 2-inch snow accumulations down to 4,000 feet, including I-5 at Tejon Pass," according to the National Weather Service. "Snow levels will generally range between 4,500 and 5,000 feet early Wednesday then could fall as low as 4,000 feet late Wednesday into Wednesday night, which could impact I-5 at Tejon Pass."