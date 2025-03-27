Federal judge questions LA Mayor Karen Bass over homeless audit

Mayor Karen Bass and other elected leaders faced a federal judge after an independent audit found accounting issues with the $2.5 billion given to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authorities.

During the hearing, county and city leaders acknowledged problems with accounting but said the independent audit did not show how to fix them.

"I felt there was a lack of understanding to how they came to some of the conclusions," Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said.

Judge David O. Carter, who has heard other homeless cases, said the audit would not have happened without cooperation from current city and county leaders. The elected officials said they want to meet with the auditors to figure out solutions.

"Of course people need to be housed but that's not enough," Mayor Karen Bass said. "There needs to be comprehensive services provided. The services need to be based on outcomes, meaning how well did that person do."

Carter also said he did not trust local leaders as an institution, which is why the lawyers for the LA Alliance for Human Rights asked the court to assign a receiver or homeless czar with budgetary control.

"We're at a moment where the judge's patience has worn thin," LA Alliance attorney Matthew Umhofer said. "Our patience has worn thin. On behalf of the people of Los Angeles, we're stepping up and saying if the city and county aren't going to do this, then the court has to step in and make sure we make progress to make people safe."

Carter wasn't too keen on the idea of the receiver. Rather, he ordered Bass to sit next to the city controller in court to work out a way for the controller to conduct a performance audit on homeless spending. The mayor rejected the idea.

"I don't think that is warranted," she said. "The audit shows there were a lot of problems. We already know this and we are doing everything we can to address these problems."

The judge mentioned that the latest homeless count from LAHSA did see a drop.

Kevin Call, known as the Mayor of Skid Row, disputed the decrease in homelessness.

"I'm seeing the number is a little bit higher than the first time they did the count," he said.

Carter invited the local leaders to return to court in May. He also encouraged them to get Gov. Gavin Newsom to help solve the issue.