Federal agents allegedly wear Halloween masks during Los Angeles patrol

Federal agents were spotted this week wearing what appeared to be Halloween masks while on patrol in Los Angeles, according to a community patrol group.

The Harbor Area Peace Patrols says it observes federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, daily as they leave U.S. Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach, which is located on Terminal Island.

On the morning of Oct. 28, the group says, at least two agents were seen wearing Halloween masks. An agent driving a vehicle wore what appeared to be a clown mask, while another wore a "Chucky" mask from the "Child's Play" horror movie franchise.

Federal agents allegedly wore Halloween masks on patrol in Los Angeles on Tuesday. When asked for comment, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded, "Happy Halloween!" Harbor Area Peace Patrols

When asked by CBS LA for comment, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded, "Happy Halloween!"

Federal agents allegedly wore Halloween masks on patrol in Los Angeles on Tuesday. When asked for comment, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded, "Happy Halloween!" Harbor Area Peace Patrols

The right for law enforcement officers to wear masks has been subject to scrutiny in California since immigration enforcement operations ramped up in June. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation banning most officers, including those from ICE and the DHS, from wearing face coverings on duty.

"To ICE, [which is] unmasked. What are you afraid of," Newsom said after signing the bill. "You're gonna do enforcement? Provide an ID."

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli later told CBS LA that Newsom has "no jurisdiction" on how federal law enforcement operates.

"We're not going to follow it," Essayli said. "The law has no force or effect on federal agencies. The State of California has no jurisdiction to regulate anything that we do in the federal government and I've instructed our agents to disregard it."

CBS LA reached out to LA City Councilmember Tim Mcosker, who represents the area where the agents were allegedly spotted, but did not immediately hear back.