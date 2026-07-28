FBI serves search warrants in Beverly Hills and San Bernardino County

The FBI served search warrants at locations in Beverly Hills and San Bernardino County on Tuesday.

Agents would not confirm if the raids were connected, only that "we are executing federal warrants today at various locations."

"Our warrants are under seal by the court, and so I'm unable to comment on the nature of the investigation," FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said in a statement.

The FBI served one of the warrants at a home in the 600 block of North Canon Dr.

Agents, with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, also searched another home in Chino in the 3000 block of Biscayne Street.

A San Bernardino County spokesperson said they are aware of the federal investigation but wouldn't provide additional comment.

"We will cooperate as appropriate and do not have any further information to share," the spokesperson said.

The FBI also served a subpoena for records at Ontario City Hall. A city spokesperson said they would not make a statement.