FBI seeking man who allegedly killed his wife in Riverside County in 1997

By KCAL News Staff

KCAL News

The FBI is seeking help from the public in locating a man suspected of killing his wife in Riverside County back in 1997. 

According to a press release, Leonel Isais Garcia, a man in his 60s, is being sought for the killing of his wife who was found shot to death in her car along a road in Riverside County on June 17, 1997.

Leonel Isais Garcia, who is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of his wife in Riverside County in 1997.  Federal Bureau of Investigation

Garcia, who is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing around 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, has a hat tattoo on his right hand and a vertical scar on his chin, investigators said. 

He has several aliases including Leonel Garcia Isais, Leonel I. Garcia, Leonel Isais, Leonel J. Garcia, Leonel Garcia-Isais, Leo Garcia-Ysas and Leonel Garcia, according to the FBI. 

"Garcia may be involved in the illegal drug trade in Mexico," said the FBI's statement. "He enjoys gambling, has been described as easygoing, and makes friends easily. He speaks English and Spanish fluently."

FBI officials said that he previously worked as a mechanic and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 10, 2006 after he was charged with murder. He was federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on April 3, 2006, FBI officials noted. 

Anyone who knows more about the incident or suspect was asked to call FBI's Los Angeles location at 310-477-6565.

KCAL News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com.

