FBI seeking convicted child molester on the run for two decades

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials are seeking the public's help in locating a known child molester who has been on the run for 20 years after he was released on bail in 2002.

Erik Kristian Moller. Federal Bureau of Investigation

Erik Kristian Moller, a 55-year-old Arcadia resident, is wanted for failing to appear at a scheduled sentencing hearing back in December of 2022 in San Luis Obispo.

He was convicted of child molestation for lascivious conduct involving an underage girl lasting from 1997 through 2000.

The FBI says that Moller was usually entrusted to the care of the girl on a week-to-week basis when she was between the ages of 10 and 14. They say that he give her drugs and alcohol before the molestations.

A federal bench warrant was issued for Moller in March of 2003 after he failed to appear in court.

Federal charges were filed against him the following month for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the United States District Court of the Central District of California, leading to the issue of another arrest warrant.

According to the FBI, Moller is a White man who stands around 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has blond or brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Moller's whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at (310) 477-6565.