Ontario mayor calls on city's mayor pro tempore to step down after FBI search warrants

New information has come to light about a series of FBI search warrants executed across Southern California on Tuesday, specifically in San Bernardino County and Beverly Hills.

FBI officials confirmed with CBS LA on Wednesday that agents were at the homes of San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman in Chino Hills and Ontario Mayor Pro Tempore Alan Wapner in Ontario.

Details of the investigation are not public as search warrants remain under seal, FBI officials said. At the same time that warrants were being conducted in San Bernardino County, more agents were also executing search warrants in Beverly Hills.

"I don't think any of us feel good about it," said Ontario Mayor Paul Leon.

Though circumstances remain unclear, both Wapner and Hagman serve on the Ontario International Airport Authority, which provides overall direction for the airport's management, operations, development, and marketing, according to the ONT website. Wapner serves as the authority's president, while Hagman serves as the vice president.

Alan Wapner (left) and Curt Hagman (right). Ontario International Airport Authority

Ontario Airport officials said that federal agents were also on the premises on Tuesday with subpoenas requesting documents related to airport contracts. They said that they're fully cooperating with authorities as their investigation continues.

Leon is now calling for Wapner to step down from his board role following Tuesday's events.

"We have outside boards that he's involved with, and especially at the airport right now, it would probably be prudent on him and the rest of us to see him step back, step down from those positions until we see this through," Leon said.

He says that the call has nothing to do with politics, or the fact that Wapner is running against him to become Ontario's next mayor.

"We have a lot of momentum and I don't know what this investigation is going to prove," Leon said. "All I know is that it's out there, and sure, it causes us to pause. But, I am nobody's judge."

San Bernardino County officials tell CBS LA that they're also cooperating with the investigation, but didn't provide any further comment on the matter. Neither Wapner nor Hagman responded to CBS LA's request for comment.