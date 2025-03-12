Father shot to death in Arcadia home as investigators search for intruder

Investigators search for alleged intruder after father is shot to death in his Arcadia home

Investigators search for alleged intruder after father is shot to death in his Arcadia home

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in his Arcadia home, as his wife and 13-year-old son arrived at their house, and reported that an intruder had shot the man.

After a 911 call from the teen, officers responded to the home in the 50 block of Woodland Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the boy and his mother had pulled into their driveway when they were approached by someone entering their home and were forced by the suspect inside the house before the shooting took place.

"It is our understanding that possibly the deceased male may have armed himself and attempted to defend himself," Lt. Steve De Jong said.

When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, while a 41-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy were unharmed. It is not known if the mother and son witnessed the shooting.

Police recovered a couple of weapons from the scene and are trying to figure out who those belonged to. It is not known if anything was stolen from the home.

The father was treated at the scene by Arcadia Fire Department personnel and was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

There are some home security cameras in the area, and police are asking for neighbors to come forward with any information they may have.