Fatal Wrightwood hiking accident leaves 1 juvenile dead, 1 injured
Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Air Rescue Team responded to Wright Mountain in Wrightwood for reports of two hikers who fell.
According to a San Bernardino County Fire Department spokesperson, two juveniles were found, and one of them was dead.
The second juvenile was transported to a local trauma center in stable condition, officials said.
No further information is available at this time.