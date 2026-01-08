Watch CBS News
Man dead, woman in grave condition after shooting in San Fernando Valley

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

A man is dead, and a woman is in grave condition after a shooting took place in Sylmar on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 7:14 a.m. about a shooting on the 14600 block of Rex Street. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene by crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the woman was transported to the hospital. 

The cause of the shooting remains unknown. No other details were immediately made available.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

