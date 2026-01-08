Man dead, woman in grave condition after shooting in San Fernando Valley

A man is dead, and a woman is in grave condition after a shooting took place in Sylmar on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 7:14 a.m. about a shooting on the 14600 block of Rex Street. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene by crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the woman was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the shooting remains unknown. No other details were immediately made available.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.