Man dead after stabbing during argument in San Fernando Valley

A man is dead after being stabbed during an argument in Northridge on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 9:40 p.m. about a stabbing on the 8600 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Officers said that two men allegedly got into an argument when one of them took out a knife and stabbed the other. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire crews.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived, but was later arrested in the area.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.