4 people shot outside of restaurant in South Los Angeles

Chelsea Hylton
Four people were shot while waiting for food at a restaurant in South Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and Normandie Avenue.

According to police, a car pulled up next to the restaurant, two men got out and fired shots at a group waiting.

A 36-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were all taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One of the men later died.

The two alleged shooters fled the scene, traveling down Manchester Avenue. 

