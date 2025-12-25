Teen killed, others injured in Lancaster shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and several others, including children, were injured during a shooting in Lancaster on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 1000 block of East Angela Court on reports of a shooting at about 1:09 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found the 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be identified publicly.

Several other victims were found, including a 17-year-old, a 15-year-old, a 19-year-old, a 29-year-old and two children. They were each transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No additional details, including information regarding a potential suspect, were immediately made available.