One dead, one hurt in single-car crash on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Castaic

One person was killed and another person injured Saturday during a single-vehicle crash on a freeway off-ramp near Castaic, authorities said.

The crash involving a gray Honda occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the Templin Highway off-ramp from the northbound 5 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location at 9:42 a.m., where one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

A Sigalert was issued at 9:59 a.m. closing all northbound lanes of the freeway at Templin Highway for an unknown duration.

Paramedics rushed one person to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately known.

June 25, 2022 / 10:41 AM

