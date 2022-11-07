Family of man killed at Covina Halloween party hope to find third suspect

Family and friends held a vigil Sunday night to remember the two men that were shot and killed at a Halloween party in Covina last week.

Family members put together a fundraiser and more than 200 people attended. The family is certainly overjoyed with support but is still trying to cope with losing their loved one.

They are still holding hope that the third suspect, Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, will turn himself into police eventually after two other suspects did so this weekend.

"He was also involved and he is just as important as the other ones are so we are hoping to still find him," Emma Paez told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen.

Garcia is wanted in the shooting deaths of Paez 's boyfriend, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and family friend 33-year-old, Vladimir Umana during a Halloween party last Sunday. The party was supposed to be strictly for friends and family only.

"Friends invited friends and that's how they got there. We didn't know them," Paez said.

She is relieved that two of the three suspects are in custody. Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies said that Garcia is armed and dangerous.

"I was actually driving and his sister had told me they turned themselves in. It lifted a little bit off my shoulders," Paez said. "We will never have Ronnie back with us and that is the biggest thing, we are, we are mourning without him."