Family of 17-year-old seeks independent probe into San Bernardino arrest

The family of a 17-year-old girl arrested on May 21 at a grocery store in the city of San Bernardino is urging California Attorney General Rob Bonta to initiate an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. last Wednesday at a grocery store located in the 500 block of West 2nd Street. According to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department, the teen was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and attempting to fight others.

During a press conference on Sunday, Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope and the family's spokesperson, voiced their outrage over the incident.

"Today, we are here demanding justice. We have a young African American female, 17-years-old who was viciously attacked, violated, and body slammed face-first on video by a San Bernardino police officer," said Ali.

In a news release issued last week, the San Bernardino Police Department denied that the teen was body-slammed.

"At the time of the physical encounter, the officer was attempting to place the female in handcuffs. The officer was only able to place one of her hands in cuffs when she began actively pulling away and attempting to walk off from the officer when a takedown maneuver was used," police said.

Following the incident, the department reported that photographs were taken and the girl was transported to a local hospital for a full medical evaluation. Police added that she sustained a laceration to her chin, a scrape to her cheek, and complained of pain.

However, Ali stated that the teen's injuries were far more severe, stating Sunday that the teen's face has been permanently scarred.

"Her face is scarred, she has a dislocated wrist and injuries to her face," Ali said. "And she did nothing. She's the victim."

The teen's mother, Tanya Brownridge, also demanded accountability: "I just want justice for my baby. She didn't do anything."

The girl, identified only as Erin, also appeared at the press conference and stated that she was hurt in the incident, and in a lot of pain: "I am in a lot of pain, my head, my whole body, I am not the same person that I was."

The incident was currently under investigation by the San Bernardino Police Department.

"Every use of force by our officers is subject to a thorough review, first by a supervisor and then through an administrative review process. The key question in every case is whether the force used was necessary, reasonable, and within policy. This incident is no exception, and that review is currently underway," the department added in its news release.