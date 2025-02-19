Family mourns mother killed in possible DUI crash in Anaheim

After their mother died in a crash in Anaheim Sunday night, three kids are fighting for justice against the apparent drunk driver who allegedly caused the deadly collision.

"I love you so very much and wish I could give you so much more," daughter Noelle Reicherts wrote in her last Christmas card to her mother.

It was Reicherts birthday when she received the agonizing news that her mother, Suzanne Fierro, was killed in the crash.

"She's never going to text me again," she said. "I'm never going to get to hear her."

Reichert and Fierro's two other children set up a memorial at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Broadway, the location of the deadly crash according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The collision trapped the 56-year-old Fierro inside of her red crossover SUV. While firefighters were able to extract her from her vehicle, she died at the hospital about an hour after the crash. Her children said she was about a mile away from the hotel where she worked.

"I just wish this didn't happen," youngest daughter Juliette Salamanca said. "I wish I could have stopped her for just five minutes."

Fierro was a single mother, who always reminded her kids of the dangers of drinking and driving.

"I always say she was born to be our mother, that's what she was put here to do," Salamanca said.

Paramedics also took the other driver, 29-year-old Samantha Farris from Buena Park. Based on their investigation, officers believe Farris made a left turn in front of the other driver. Witnesses also said Farris may have been drinking alcohol at a nearby business, according to police. She was booked for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. She posted bail on Monday after being cleared from the hospital.

Police said they are still working with the Orange County District Attorney's Office to file official charges against the Farris.

Fierro's children are now raising money to properly bury their mother.

"We didn't realize how expensive it is to put someone to rest," Reicherts said. "It's not free to die.