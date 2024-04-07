Family mourns grandmother killed by hit-and-run driver in Bell Gardens

A Bell Gardens family is mourning after their beloved matriarch was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver last week.

It happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. as she crossed Gage Avenue after buying food from a taco stand, according to Bell Gardens Police Department.

Family of 62-year-old Janet Young gathered near the area where the crash happened on Sunday to hold a memorial on the street they say she must have crossed hundreds of times.

"This street, I hear, is very dangerous and people need to slow down and watch where they're going," said Young's daughter Ramona Moreno. "She was in the crosswalk, she shouldn't have been hit and they should have stopped. They should have stopped."

Moreno is among the many that are pleading with the driver or anyone who has more information to come forward and contact police.

"Just turn yourself in, please. There's people here hurting," said Young's son, Joseph.

Police say that they're currently searching for a dark-colored sedan that was driving eastbound when they struck Young, continuing to drive instead of stopping to offer help.

"Maybe it was an accident, they're probably running scared," said Young's niece, Lorraine Kirkpatrick. "Please come forward or if anybody seen anything that night please come forward. Help bring peace to the family."

Family says that Young lived in the neighborhood for years and was a mother of six and grandmother.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (562) 806-7619.