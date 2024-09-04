Watch CBS News
Family members join police in plea for information on hit-and-run driver that killed South LA woman

By Dean Fioresi

Family members of a 43-year-old woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles last month joined police on Wednesday in their plea for information.

The crash happened on Aug. 16 at around 10 p.m., when Latesha Washington was hit by a speeding BMW at the intersection of Central Avenue and 88th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived to find Washington in the street and despite attempting life-saving measures she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Since then, investigators have been unable to locate the suspect or their vehicle, leading to Wednesday's conference to ask the public for help in locating the driver. 

"You took my daughter away and I miss her a lot," said the victim's mother Rossetta Ross. "I hope you turn yourself in for what you did."

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by Los Angeles city officials for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 924-3621. 

