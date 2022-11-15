Family grieves the deaths of three loved ones killed in a crash near Point Mugu Rock

Family grieves the deaths of three loved ones killed in crash near Point Mugu Rock

It's hard to imagine losing just one family member but the Ferrer family lost a father, daughter and an aunt.

"They always said my sister was a spitting image of my father," said sister Joana Perey. "He was a family man. She got it from him."

Ferrer Family

Perey's older sister Annabelle Robinson, father Mario Ferrer and her aunt Carmen Teves were killed in a crash near the Pacific Coast Highway and Point Mugu Rock in Camarillo on Nov. 6. The trio, along with Teves' friend Nora Banayo, were all in the same car when investigators say another car veered across the center median hitting the family head on.

The driver of the other car, 27-year-old Kevin Sanic was also killed.

"I told her to be safe," said Annabelle's husband Patrick Robinson. "I told her I love you and watched her walk out the door and drive away... I knew something was wrong when I didn't hear from her."

Although it was where her life was taken, Patrick said his wife loved to visit Point Mugu Rock.

"Just marvel at the view," said Patrick. "But that area is dangerous."

Annabelle, 38, was a fitness manager at Point Mugu Naval Base and was a mother to two girls.

"That's something I'm going to miss a lot just the intention and love she put into everything she did," said stepdaughter Avery Robinson.

A day before the crash the family was together celebrating a birthday. Although this family could be broken, they say being together is giving each one of them the strength to keep going.

"Knowing that they want us to live our life to the fullest and not let this be something that holds us back," said Perey.

Investigators are still piecing together what went wrong and what caused the car to drive across the median.