5 killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Point Mugu area of Ventura County
Five people were killed Sunday in a multi-car wreck in the Point Mugu area, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the Pacific Coast Highway, north of Mugu Rock, in Ventura County.
It was there that two cars were involved in a fiery crash, resulting in multiple fatalities.
Authorities say both vehicles were engulfed in flames as a result of the impact of the collision.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The PCH remained closed in the area while authorities investigate.
