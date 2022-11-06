5 killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Point Mugu area of Ventura County

Five people were killed Sunday in a multi-car wreck in the Point Mugu area, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the Pacific Coast Highway, north of Mugu Rock, in Ventura County.

It was there that two cars were involved in a fiery crash, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Authorities say both vehicles were engulfed in flames as a result of the impact of the collision.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The PCH remained closed in the area while authorities investigate.