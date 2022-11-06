Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

5 killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Point Mugu area of Ventura County

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

5 killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Point Mugu area of Ventura County
5 killed in fiery, multi-car crash in Point Mugu area of Ventura County 00:23

Five people were killed Sunday in a multi-car wreck in the Point Mugu area, authorities said. 

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along the Pacific Coast Highway, north of Mugu Rock, in Ventura County. 

It was there that two cars were involved in a fiery crash, resulting in multiple fatalities. 

Authorities say both vehicles were engulfed in flames as a result of the impact of the collision. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

The PCH remained closed in the area while authorities investigate. 

First published on November 6, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.