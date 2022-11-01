Family, friends mourn 17-year-old star football player in Victorville

The Silverado High School Community is morning the sudden loss of standout student and athlete Richard Reed.

"We're keeping his family in our prayers," said Ivory Lewis. "Richard is a really good kid. He'll never be forgotten. He was a big asset to our team."

Lewis and her son King contributed to the memorial in Victorville to honor the 17-year-old that was found shot dead at the corner of La Mesa and Jade Roads Sunday night.

Victory Valley Union High School District

"He was on his back," said resident Sonny Simms. "And he had no shirt on."

Simms said he didn't hear any gunshots even though Reed's body was found outside his home, where the memorial has been growing.

"I think it'll be good for people to rally more to support the family," said Simms. "Maybe help with some of their expenditures."

The Victor Valley Union High School District says Reed was an Honor Roll student and the Desert Sky League Defensive Player of the Year. He wore the No. 9.

"He was a really good kid," said Lewis. "An excellent football player. He meant a lot to our team."

On Monday, the team canceled practice and opted to hold a memorial for Reed instead.

Silverado High School is offering counseling to friends and staff who've been affected by the loss.

"I'm a mother of a Black student — a Black male at Silverado High School, it goes out to all of us," said Lewis. "It hits home a lot."

The Silverado football team is set to play a first-round playoff game Friday night at their home stadium.