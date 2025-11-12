Family files wrongful death lawsuit against LADWP

A Downey family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power after an unsecured truck crushed their loved one to death in Brentwood.

The family's attorney said construction workers were loading a truck when it rolled downhill toward manicurist Nina Nguyen while she was grabbing supplies from her trunk on Aug. 29. The 22-ton truck and trailer crashed into the front of Nguyen's car and crushed the 67-year-old mother.

"The fact that a good, hard-working woman lost her life because of this — it's just ridiculous," attorney Daniel Kramer said.

Kramer said the construction crew failed to carry out "basic safety protocols," including properly engaging the parking brakes, using blocks to prevent the truck from rolling or turning the wheels toward the curb, which led to Nguyen's death.

"It was just completely reckless behavior on behalf of DWP and this contractor," Kramer said. "We want to get to the bottom of it. Hopefully, we expose what's been going on and real changes are made so this absolutely never happens again to anyone. It should never have happened in the first place."

LADWP offered its condolences to Nguyen's family.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," LADWP wrote. "Upon learning of this incident, we sent LADWP management to the scene and are working closely with LAPD and investigators as they conduct a full investigation."

Kramer said Nguyen was a refugee from Vietnam.

"She was a manicurist because that's all she knew coming from Vietnam," Kramer said. "Didn't have much of an education, came here fleeing her country and tried to set up a better life for herself and her son."

The lawsuit also names the city of Los Angeles and contractor W.A. Rasic Construction.