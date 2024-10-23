Family desperately seeks return of father's urn stolen during home break in

West LA family desperate for return of urn holding father's ashes that was stolen during break in

Just one year after their father's death, a West Los Angeles family says that they're dealing with is loss all over again after an urn holding his ashes was stolen during a home break in.

"It's like losing him twice, really," said Lisa, a member of the family targeted in the theft. "It's unimaginable."

The theft happened over the weekend, family says. They returned home to find that their front door was open and walked inside to realize that they had been burglarized.

The urn containing the ashes of a West LA family's patriarch that was stolen during a break in over the weekend.

They almost immediately noticed that the distinct urn, made out of polished wood with what looks to be engraved vines adorning the base of the vessel, was missing from its usual place — a memorial to their father who died last year.

While Los Angeles Police Department investigators work to determine who may have broken into the home, family members are desperate for anyone who may know more to contact them or return the urn to its rightful place.

"They wanted to walk through the house and have a look at everything, and for us to get an idea of what was gone," Lisa said of LAPD's detectives. "We don't even care, you know, this is ... our father was such a huge part of our life and we loved him so much. He deserves to rest in peace."

Family believes that the urn may have been taken because it's not necessarily easy to open, and police agree, noting that thieves are typically in a rush so whatever they get they try to open later.

"It's heartbreaking to thing that he may have just been dumped onto someone," she said.

Anyone who may have seen the urn, or has an idea of where it might be, is asked to contact the Neptune Society funeral home at (818) 530-0700.