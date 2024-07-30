Family demands arrest of off-duty LAPD officer who shot and killed a man after a car crash

It's been two months since Hugo Cachua was shot to death during an altercation that started with a fender bender in Ontario. His family can't help but think the reason the shooter still hasn't been arrested is because he was an off-duty police officer.

"They can't cover him," brother Luis Cachua said. "They can't give him special treatment for murdering someone, without a say, without a care."

With no new information from investigators, this grieving family is holding another candlelight vigil to demand the immediate arrest and formal charging of the officer from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"We don't want him free," Cachua said. "We want him behind bars and that's what we're going to do. He's not spending his family living his life out here while we suffer — and my mom suffers."

The family urged the California officials and the LAPD to review their use of force policies and training methods. They asked for the public's support with this case through an online petition, which has gathered over 2,000 fires so far.

"His children are devasted. They love their dad," Cachua said. "He was such a good father, such a good provider for them. For him to be taken like that, he can never be replaced."

Hugo's family said the devoted father of three was unarmed when he was shot three times in the back. California law requires the state's Department of Justice to investigate all officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed person. The agency said it did not have an update on it's independent review.

In early June, the LAPD said the off-duty officer would return to work. It's unclear if the officer has been cleared for field duty or has returned to work at all.