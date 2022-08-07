Watch CBS News
Family asking for help in finding missing Inglewood woman

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The family of a 27-year-old woman from Inglewood is asking for help in finding their sister and daughter Ronnetta Faye Martian.

Martian was last seen Monday Aug. 1 with two other men in Rosamond, near Lancaster.

Her car was found up in flames in Inglewood on Monday evening. The vehicle was set on fire with fireworks, her sister Chantsee told CBSLA.

The two men she was last seen with are not talking to Martian's family and were seen on her Ring doorbell camera leaving her home with Martian's belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Martian's sister at (323) 570-8466 or her father, Ron, at (323) 627-7912.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

