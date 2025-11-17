Fallen tree displaces Thousand Oaks apartment building residents

A large tree uprooted and fell onto a Thousand Oaks apartment building on Monday afternoon, causing 18 residents to be displaced, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Crews responded around 12:22 p.m. to the apartment complex in the 1800 block of Hillcrest Drive. The tree fell into two separate apartments, affecting eight units, and two of those were occupied at the time.

A tree falls onto two Thousand Oaks apartment buildings, affecting eight units. CBS LA

No injuries were reported, and a VCFD spokesperson stated that the owner of the apartment complex provided housing for the 18 residents who were displaced.

All residents were evacuated as building and safety officials investigated the integrity of the structure and overall damage.

Rain in the Thousand Oaks area is expected to lighten up through the afternoon, with only a slight chance of showers in the evening. Light rain may arrive on Tuesday, with more rain expected later in the week, on Thursday night.